IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) is -64.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.16 and a high of $35.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IONQ stock was last observed hovering at around $6.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31%.

Currently trading at $5.88, the stock is -9.53% and 6.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.29 million and changing -5.01% at the moment leaves the stock -47.00% off its SMA200. IONQ registered -41.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.45%.

The stock witnessed a 12.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.26%, and is -8.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.53% over the week and 8.18% over the month.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) has around 97 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $6.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 41.35% and -83.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.50%).

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IonQ Inc. (IONQ) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IonQ Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.80% this year.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 197.21M, and float is at 170.05M with Short Float at 12.01%.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kim Jungsang,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Kim Jungsang bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $5.50 per share for a total of $27500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

IonQ Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that New Enterprise Associates 15, (10% Owner) sold a total of 498,614 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $5.65 per share for $2.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26.31 million shares of the IONQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, New Enterprise Associates 15, (10% Owner) disposed off 1,497,733 shares at an average price of $5.93 for $8.88 million. The insider now directly holds 26,805,307 shares of IonQ Inc. (IONQ).