KLA Corporation (KLAC) Is Down -19.29% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) is -19.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $282.83 and a high of $457.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KLAC stock was last observed hovering at around $353.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.24% off its average median price target of $410.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.88% off the consensus price target high of $525.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -6.81% lower than the price target low of $325.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $347.14, the stock is -7.61% and -0.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing -1.77% at the moment leaves the stock -4.95% off its SMA200. KLAC registered 1.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.07%.

The stock witnessed a -9.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.85%, and is -4.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.54% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

KLA Corporation (KLAC) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $51.63B and $9.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.85 and Fwd P/E is 14.63. Profit margin for the company is 36.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.74% and -24.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (43.30%).

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KLA Corporation (KLAC) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KLA Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.90% this year.

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.23M, and float is at 141.57M with Short Float at 4.45%.

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at KLA Corporation (KLAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Khan Ahmad A.,the company’sPresident, Semi Proc. Control. SEC filings show that Khan Ahmad A. sold 3,868 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $375.00 per share for a total of $1.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74059.0 shares.

KLA Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Khan Ahmad A. (President, Semi Proc. Control) sold a total of 7,736 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $360.26 per share for $2.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77927.0 shares of the KLAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, WALLACE RICHARD P (President and CEO) disposed off 74,314 shares at an average price of $382.53 for $28.43 million. The insider now directly holds 191,748 shares of KLA Corporation (KLAC).

KLA Corporation (KLAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) that is trading -41.28% down over the past 12 months and Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) that is -30.53% lower over the same period. Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is -8.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.