Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) on Track to Reach $52.50 in a Year

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) is -55.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.15 and a high of $69.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KYMR stock was last observed hovering at around $28.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $52.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.76% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -8.15% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.12, the stock is -8.50% and 10.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -0.46% at the moment leaves the stock -21.65% off its SMA200. KYMR registered -53.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.02%.

The stock witnessed a 30.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 97.06%, and is -13.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.11% over the week and 9.95% over the month.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $1.52B and $56.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 113.84% and -59.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.80%).

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.00% this year.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.77M, and float is at 47.99M with Short Float at 12.35%.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BVF PARTNERS L P/IL,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BVF PARTNERS L P/IL bought 545,525 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $26.00 per share for a total of $14.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.48 million shares.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that BVF PARTNERS L P/IL (Director) bought a total of 65,369 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $14.78 per share for $0.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.2 million shares of the KYMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL (Director) acquired 224,057 shares at an average price of $14.21 for $3.18 million. The insider now directly holds 2,159,903 shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR).

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) that is trading -7.22% down over the past 12 months and Novavax Inc. (NVAX) that is -84.46% lower over the same period. Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) is -50.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.