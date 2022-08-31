Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) is -39.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.65 and a high of $25.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LESL stock was last observed hovering at around $14.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.0% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 4.6% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.31, the stock is -7.68% and -7.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing -0.49% at the moment leaves the stock -25.57% off its SMA200. LESL registered -40.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.79%.

The stock witnessed a -8.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.31%, and is -2.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 4.58% over the month.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has around 3700 employees, a market worth around $2.69B and $1.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.32 and Fwd P/E is 14.13. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.84% and -44.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-330.10%).

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Leslie’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/19/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 112.40% this year.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 182.94M, and float is at 175.88M with Short Float at 13.63%.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LaBode Moyo,the company’sChief Merchandising Officer. SEC filings show that LaBode Moyo sold 4,696 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $17.48 per share for a total of $82086.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11554.0 shares.

Leslie’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Weddell Steven Mbought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $19.80 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.41 million shares of the LESL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Egeck Michael R. (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 101,700 shares at an average price of $19.66 for $2.0 million. The insider now directly holds 2,015,931 shares of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL).