Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) is 48.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.44 and a high of $45.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MUR stock was last observed hovering at around $40.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.93%.

Currently trading at $38.79, the stock is 9.45% and 18.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing -4.74% at the moment leaves the stock 14.04% off its SMA200. MUR registered 79.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.04%.

The stock witnessed a 12.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.56%, and is 3.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 4.51% over the month.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) has around 696 employees, a market worth around $6.10B and $3.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.76 and Fwd P/E is 4.89. Profit margin for the company is 17.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.54% and -15.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Murphy Oil Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.70% this year.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.39M, and float is at 146.49M with Short Float at 4.11%.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MIRELES THOMAS J,the company’sExecutive Vice President & CFO. SEC filings show that MIRELES THOMAS J sold 5,540 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $36.30 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51758.0 shares.

Murphy Oil Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that BOTNER E TED (SVP General Counsel & Corp Sec) sold a total of 10,128 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $45.00 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68864.0 shares of the MUR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, DICKERSON LAWRENCE R (Director) disposed off 4,614 shares at an average price of $43.70 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 43,626 shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR).

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading 78.78% up over the past 12 months and TotalEnergies SE (TTE) that is 17.20% higher over the same period. Hess Corporation (HES) is 76.78% up on the 1-year trading charts.