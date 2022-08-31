New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) is 138.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.17 and a high of $63.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NFE stock was last observed hovering at around $59.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.21%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $57.54, the stock is 1.01% and 20.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing -3.70% at the moment leaves the stock 58.60% off its SMA200. NFE registered 95.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 78.42%.

The stock witnessed a 16.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.50%, and is -3.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.19% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) has around 671 employees, a market worth around $12.27B and $2.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 59.75 and Fwd P/E is 13.23. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 200.16% and -8.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New Fortress Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 128.20% this year.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 209.67M, and float is at 93.95M with Short Float at 6.23%.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NFE SMRS Holdings LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that NFE SMRS Holdings LLC sold 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $45.28 per share for a total of $13.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32.46 million shares.

New Fortress Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 07 that NFE SMRS Holdings LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 19,943 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 07 and was made at $41.54 per share for $0.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32.76 million shares of the NFE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, NFE SMRS Holdings LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 280,057 shares at an average price of $41.62 for $11.66 million. The insider now directly holds 32,779,789 shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE).