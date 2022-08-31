Positives for Lennar Corporation (LEN) as stock gains in recent trading

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is -32.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.54 and a high of $117.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LEN stock was last observed hovering at around $79.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.98% off its average median price target of $86.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.54% off the consensus price target high of $112.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -31.53% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.92, the stock is -6.83% and -1.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing -1.23% at the moment leaves the stock -10.96% off its SMA200. LEN registered -26.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.64%.

The stock witnessed a -7.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.66%, and is -3.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.08% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) has around 10753 employees, a market worth around $23.68B and $29.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.39 and Fwd P/E is 5.34. Profit margin for the company is 14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.19% and -32.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.40%).

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lennar Corporation (LEN) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lennar Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/19/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.30% this year.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 289.89M, and float is at 263.46M with Short Float at 4.86%.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Lennar Corporation (LEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Collins David M,the company’sVP & Controller. SEC filings show that Collins David M sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 21 at a price of $82.00 per share for a total of $1.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41382.0 shares.

Lennar Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that SUSTANA MARK (VP/General Counsel/Secretary) sold a total of 22,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $71.69 per share for $1.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46279.0 shares of the LEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, McCall Jeffrey Joseph (Executive Vice President) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $108.19 for $1.08 million. The insider now directly holds 134,901 shares of Lennar Corporation (LEN).

Lennar Corporation (LEN): Who are the competitors?

The company's main competitors (and peers) include D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) that is trading -25.14% down over the past 12 months.