Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) is -78.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.11 and a high of $14.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DTIL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.05% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 20.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.59, the stock is -8.09% and -1.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing -1.24% at the moment leaves the stock -58.92% off its SMA200. DTIL registered -86.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.53%.

The stock witnessed a 11.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.36%, and is -3.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.17% over the week and 9.06% over the month.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) has around 192 employees, a market worth around $187.22M and $37.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 43.24% and -88.94% from its 52-week high.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Precision BioSciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.10% this year.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.95M, and float is at 44.28M with Short Float at 2.28%.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kelly John Alexander,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Kelly John Alexander bought 33,784 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $1.50 per share for a total of $50676.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Precision BioSciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that JANTZ DEREK (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 18,849 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $2.06 per share for $38829.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.06 million shares of the DTIL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Scimeca Dario (General Counsel and Secretary) disposed off 9,833 shares at an average price of $2.06 for $20256.0. The insider now directly holds 32,514 shares of Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL).

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is trading -0.01% down over the past 12 months and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) that is 3.17% higher over the same period. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) is -46.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.