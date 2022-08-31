REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) is -79.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.05 and a high of $9.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.93% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -13.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.13, the stock is -9.49% and -10.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -0.88% at the moment leaves the stock -56.11% off its SMA200. REE registered -87.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.62%.

The stock witnessed a -0.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.37%, and is -7.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.64% over the week and 9.71% over the month.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) has around 270 employees, a market worth around $418.00M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 7.62% and -87.58% from its 52-week high.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

REE Automotive Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -636.10% this year.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 238.44M, and float is at 191.68M with Short Float at 0.58%.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Thomas Hans,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Thomas Hans bought 60,963 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $5.66 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.65 million shares.

REE Automotive Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that Weisburd David (Member of Sponsor) bought a total of 123,908 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $5.97 per share for $0.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the REE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, Thomas Hans (Director) acquired 161,037 shares at an average price of $5.81 for $0.94 million. The insider now directly holds 6,592,287 shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE).