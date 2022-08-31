Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -2.77% Change This Year

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) is -2.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.68 and a high of $65.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QSR stock was last observed hovering at around $59.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.33% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -3.91% lower than the price target low of $56.78 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $59.00, the stock is -0.43% and 8.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 5.74% off its SMA200. QSR registered -7.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.98%.

The stock witnessed a 8.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.36%, and is 0.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 1.79% over the month.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) has around 5700 employees, a market worth around $18.53B and $6.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.54 and Fwd P/E is 17.91. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.39% and -10.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.40% this year.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 308.00M, and float is at 301.27M with Short Float at 2.46%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Siddiqui Sami A.,the company’sBrand Pres., Popeyes, Americas. SEC filings show that Siddiqui Sami A. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $56.45 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Siddiqui Sami A. (Brand Pres., Popeyes, Americas) sold a total of 14,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $55.00 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the QSR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Granat Jill () disposed off 7,869 shares at an average price of $58.62 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 320,171 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR).

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 7.14% up over the past 12 months and The Wendy’s Company (WEN) that is -14.95% lower over the same period. Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) is -25.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.