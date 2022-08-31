Sonos Inc. (SONO) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) is -49.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.05 and a high of $41.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SONO stock was last observed hovering at around $15.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.62% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 10.65% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.19, the stock is -17.92% and -21.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -38.26% off its SMA200. SONO registered -61.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.47%.

The stock witnessed a -30.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.36%, and is -4.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 4.35% over the month.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) has around 1525 employees, a market worth around $1.98B and $1.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.77 and Fwd P/E is 24.03. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.93% and -63.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.50%).

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sonos Inc. (SONO) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 717.10% this year.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.88M, and float is at 125.58M with Short Float at 8.47%.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Sonos Inc. (SONO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Coles Joanna,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Coles Joanna sold 905 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $21.77 per share for a total of $19702.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21097.0 shares.

Sonos Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 15 that Spence Patrick (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 65,237 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 15 and was made at $18.96 per share for $1.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.73 million shares of the SONO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 08, Coles Joanna (Director) disposed off 905 shares at an average price of $20.00 for $18100.0. The insider now directly holds 22,002 shares of Sonos Inc. (SONO).

Sonos Inc. (SONO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 3.78% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -24.66% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -24.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.