Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) on Track to Reach $111.00 in a Year

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) is -52.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.95 and a high of $199.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SWK stock was last observed hovering at around $89.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.92% off its average median price target of $111.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.57% off the consensus price target high of $155.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 1.09% higher than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.02, the stock is -7.44% and -13.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing -1.02% at the moment leaves the stock -37.81% off its SMA200. SWK registered -54.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.67%.

The stock witnessed a -8.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.00%, and is -3.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.29% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) has around 71300 employees, a market worth around $13.88B and $16.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.57 and Fwd P/E is 13.20. Distance from 52-week low is 0.08% and -55.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.40% this year.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 163.03M, and float is at 147.37M with Short Float at 3.05%.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ayers Andrea J.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Ayers Andrea J. bought 15,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 02 at a price of $95.69 per share for a total of $1.48 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15500.0 shares.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that BELISLE JOCELYN (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 3,244 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $157.71 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15584.0 shares of the SWK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Subasic Stephen (SVP, Chief HR Officer) disposed off 6,611 shares at an average price of $155.91 for $1.03 million. The insider now directly holds 6,789 shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK).

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -16.40% down over the past 12 months and Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) that is -15.74% lower over the same period.