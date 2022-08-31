Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: TMX) is -5.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.30 and a high of $48.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TMX stock was last observed hovering at around $42.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.63% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 4.82% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $42.83, the stock is -3.77% and -0.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 0.16% at the moment leaves the stock -0.05% off its SMA200. TMX registered 2.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.54%.

The stock witnessed a -4.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.34%, and is -1.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.64% over the week and 1.32% over the month.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX) has around 11700 employees, a market worth around $5.32B and $2.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 80.06 and Fwd P/E is 26.90. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.99% and -12.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 562.90% this year.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.50M, and float is at 121.30M with Short Float at 1.80%.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dart David M,the company’sSVP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that Dart David M sold 1,020 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $39.10 per share for a total of $39878.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8053.0 shares.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Caplan Deborah H (Director) bought a total of 585 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $43.09 per share for $25208.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11126.0 shares of the TMX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 03, Ponton Brett (CEO) acquired 5,982 shares at an average price of $41.66 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 5,982 shares of Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX).

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ecolab Inc. (ECL) that is trading -26.65% down over the past 12 months and Rollins Inc. (ROL) that is -13.37% lower over the same period.