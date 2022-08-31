The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 51.19% Upside

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) is -51.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.81 and a high of $48.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HAIN stock was last observed hovering at around $21.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.0% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.19% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 10.87% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.50, the stock is -13.12% and -11.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing -4.65% at the moment leaves the stock -35.93% off its SMA200. HAIN registered -45.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.59%.

The stock witnessed a -11.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.20%, and is -16.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.77% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) has around 3078 employees, a market worth around $2.04B and $1.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.76 and Fwd P/E is 16.49. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.49% and -58.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.10% this year.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 89.66M, and float is at 88.67M with Short Float at 4.04%.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Welling Glenn W.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Welling Glenn W. sold 1,021,923 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $26.00 per share for a total of $26.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Welling Glenn W. (Director) sold a total of 209,238 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $26.80 per share for $5.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73529.0 shares of the HAIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Welling Glenn W. (Director) disposed off 10,833 shares at an average price of $34.98 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 78,267 shares of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN).

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is trading -0.50% down over the past 12 months and Campbell Soup Company (CPB) that is 23.75% higher over the same period. The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is 3.57% up on the 1-year trading charts.