These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) is 21.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.61 and a high of $18.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRDO stock was last observed hovering at around $14.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $14.18, the stock is -6.81% and 5.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing 0.85% at the moment leaves the stock 8.47% off its SMA200. CRDO registered a loss of -6.83% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -4.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.61%, and is -2.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.78% over the week and 6.30% over the month.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has around 382 employees, a market worth around $2.30B and $106.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.47. Profit margin for the company is -20.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.69% and -21.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.60% this year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 144.50M, and float is at 95.76M with Short Float at 6.58%.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thorngate-Gottlund Adam,the company’sGeneral Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Thorngate-Gottlund Adam sold 1,560 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $14.44 per share for a total of $22529.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that Thorngate-Gottlund Adam (General Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 1,560 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $14.80 per share for $23084.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the CRDO stock.