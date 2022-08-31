These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT)

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) is -86.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.36 and a high of $15.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLQT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -0.8% lower than the price target low of $1.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.26, the stock is -32.80% and -39.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing -10.00% at the moment leaves the stock -70.88% off its SMA200. SLQT registered -85.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.00%.

The stock witnessed a -30.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.85%, and is -25.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.71% over the week and 10.07% over the month.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) has around 1944 employees, a market worth around $213.99M and $816.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -7.35% and -91.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SelectQuote Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 902.30% this year.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.08M, and float is at 116.83M with Short Float at 4.95%.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hawks Donald L III,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Hawks Donald L III bought 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $13.28 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50000.0 shares.

SelectQuote Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 10 that Hawks Donald L III (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 10 and was made at $12.98 per share for $12980.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41000.0 shares of the SLQT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 10, Weldon Raymond F (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $13.34 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 50,000 shares of SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT).

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading 24.99% up over the past 12 months and CVS Health Corporation (CVS) that is 16.78% higher over the same period. Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) is 31.38% up on the 1-year trading charts.