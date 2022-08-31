These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) is 12.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $2.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The URG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.37, the stock is 16.20% and 20.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.32 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 1.81% off its SMA200. URG registered 13.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.18%.

The stock witnessed a 18.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.30%, and is 25.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.81% over the week and 8.10% over the month.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $324.05M and $0.02M in sales. Fwd P/E is 137.00. Distance from 52-week low is 44.06% and -36.28% from its 52-week high.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.20% this year.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 219.15M, and float is at 216.60M with Short Float at 4.67%.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KLENDA JEFFREY T.,the company’sBOARD CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that KLENDA JEFFREY T. sold 239,422 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $1.80 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.84 million shares.

Ur-Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 21 that SMITH ROGER L. (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold a total of 2,861 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 21 and was made at $1.79 per share for $5135.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the URG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, GOPLERUD PENNE A (Gen Counsel and Corp Secretary) disposed off 66,836 shares at an average price of $1.45 for $96879.0. The insider now directly holds 261,033 shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG).

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) that is trading 54.49% up over the past 12 months and Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) that is 88.33% higher over the same period. Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) is 83.93% up on the 1-year trading charts.