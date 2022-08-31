Things appear to be looking up for Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) is -6.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $132.32 and a high of $194.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CDNS stock was last observed hovering at around $174.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.96% off the consensus price target high of $215.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 3.21% higher than the price target low of $180.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $174.23, the stock is -6.13% and 2.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 7.43% off its SMA200. CDNS registered 6.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.74%.

The stock witnessed a -5.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.34%, and is -4.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) has around 9300 employees, a market worth around $49.59B and $3.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.29 and Fwd P/E is 37.93. Profit margin for the company is 23.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.68% and -10.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.90%).

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.20% this year.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 271.52M, and float is at 270.36M with Short Float at 1.14%.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Insider Activity

A total of 96 insider transactions have happened at Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 67 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZAMAN ANEEL,the company’sSr. Vice President. SEC filings show that ZAMAN ANEEL sold 1,409 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $184.42 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92284.0 shares.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that TAN LIP BU (Executive Chair) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $187.99 per share for $7.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.11 million shares of the CDNS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, TAN LIP BU (Executive Chair) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $192.42 for $9.62 million. The insider now directly holds 608,023 shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS).

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) that is trading -23.23% down over the past 12 months and Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) that is 3.51% higher over the same period. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 21.99% up on the 1-year trading charts.