TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) – The 62.67% Upside Potential Remains

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) is -46.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.79 and a high of $15.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TMC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 62.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.12, the stock is 23.61% and 19.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.5 million and changing 33.33% at the moment leaves the stock -32.86% off its SMA200. TMC registered -88.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.43%.

The stock witnessed a 22.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.21%, and is 32.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.70% over the week and 9.77% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 41.75% and -92.72% from its 52-week high.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TMC the metals company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -174.30% this year.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 227.12M, and float is at 118.34M with Short Float at 3.09%.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Karkar Andrei,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Karkar Andrei bought 6,250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $0.80 per share for a total of $5.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51.96 million shares.

TMC the metals company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Barron Gerard (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 103,680 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $0.96 per share for $99999.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15.42 million shares of the TMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 29, Barron Gerard (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $1.01 for $25250.0. The insider now directly holds 15,316,809 shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC).