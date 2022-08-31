Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is -38.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.19 and a high of $75.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TOL stock was last observed hovering at around $45.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65%.

Currently trading at $44.70, the stock is -6.55% and -5.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing -1.43% at the moment leaves the stock -16.74% off its SMA200. TOL registered -29.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.73%.

The stock witnessed a -9.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.43%, and is -2.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.84% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $5.35B and $9.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.28 and Fwd P/E is 4.52. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.21% and -40.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 94.70% this year.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 117.84M, and float is at 106.61M with Short Float at 3.30%.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yearley Douglas C. Jr.,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Yearley Douglas C. Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $72.13 per share for a total of $1.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Toll Brothers Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that MARBACH CARL B (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $72.28 per share for $0.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67430.0 shares of the TOL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 27, Connor Martin P. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $70.97 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 34,561 shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL).

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) that is trading -25.14% down over the past 12 months and Lennar Corporation (LEN) that is -26.83% lower over the same period.