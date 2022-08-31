Trane Technologies plc (TT) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) is -23.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $120.64 and a high of $204.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TT stock was last observed hovering at around $155.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.01% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.96% off the consensus price target high of $212.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -33.48% lower than the price target low of $116.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $154.84, the stock is -2.43% and 8.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -1.95% off its SMA200. TT registered -22.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.83%.

The stock witnessed a 6.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.15%, and is -1.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

Trane Technologies plc (TT) has around 37000 employees, a market worth around $37.18B and $14.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.27 and Fwd P/E is 19.84. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.35% and -24.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Trane Technologies plc (TT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trane Technologies plc (TT) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trane Technologies plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.30% this year.

Trane Technologies plc (TT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 233.80M, and float is at 206.24M with Short Float at 0.96%.

Trane Technologies plc (TT) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Trane Technologies plc (TT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AVEDON MARCIA J,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that AVEDON MARCIA J sold 11,821 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $154.96 per share for a total of $1.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Trane Technologies plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that SULTANA KEITH A (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 278 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $160.00 per share for $44481.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25365.0 shares of the TT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, AVEDON MARCIA J (Executive Vice President) disposed off 822 shares at an average price of $159.82 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 104,156 shares of Trane Technologies plc (TT).

Trane Technologies plc (TT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) that is -27.32% lower over the past 12 months. Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is -32.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.