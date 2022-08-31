Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) is -37.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.14 and a high of $69.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VSCO stock was last observed hovering at around $35.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.83%.

Currently trading at $34.67, the stock is -10.22% and 1.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing -2.34% at the moment leaves the stock -25.46% off its SMA200. VSCO registered -48.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.93%.

The stock witnessed a -5.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.87%, and is -9.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.30% over the week and 5.52% over the month.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $2.98B and $6.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.57 and Fwd P/E is 6.20. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.63% and -50.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (54.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.40% this year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.38M, and float is at 75.73M with Short Float at 8.38%.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HAUK AMY,the company’sCEO – Pink. SEC filings show that HAUK AMY sold 8,666 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $39.00 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91903.0 shares.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that HAUK AMY (CEO – Pink) sold a total of 2,657 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $50.64 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the VSCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Sheehan Anne (Director) disposed off 5,060 shares at an average price of $51.61 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 5,112 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO).