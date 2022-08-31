Volcon Inc. (VLCN) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -72.59% Change This Year

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) is -72.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $17.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VLCN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32%.

Currently trading at $2.96, the stock is 40.95% and 67.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.94 million and changing 12.12% at the moment leaves the stock -29.86% off its SMA200. VLCN registered a loss of 54.97% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 72.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 117.65%, and is 33.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.14% over the week and 14.30% over the month.

Volcon Inc. (VLCN) has around 75 employees, a market worth around $76.40M and $4.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 211.55% and -83.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-612.20%).

Volcon Inc. (VLCN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Volcon Inc. (VLCN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 83.40% this year.

Volcon Inc. (VLCN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.24M, and float is at 10.53M with Short Float at 3.85%.

Volcon Inc. (VLCN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Volcon Inc. (VLCN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Davis Stephanie Michelle,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Davis Stephanie Michelle bought 3,650 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $1.35 per share for a total of $4928.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3650.0 shares.

Volcon Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Okonsky Christian (Chief Technology Officer) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $1.16 per share for $23180.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the VLCN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Davis Stephanie Michelle (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 452 shares at an average price of $1.14 for $515.0. The insider now directly holds 452 shares of Volcon Inc. (VLCN).