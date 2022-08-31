What should you know before buying stock in Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) is 97.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.11 and a high of $11.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HDSN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 27.08% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.75, the stock is -10.46% and -0.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -2.02% at the moment leaves the stock 35.23% off its SMA200. HDSN registered 169.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 117.12%.

The stock witnessed a -6.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.50%, and is -12.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.04% over the week and 6.41% over the month.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) has around 217 employees, a market worth around $404.07M and $286.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.50 and Fwd P/E is 8.64. Profit margin for the company is 31.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 181.35% and -21.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.60%).

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hudson Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 667.20% this year.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.96M, and float is at 37.25M with Short Float at 4.14%.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ABBATECOLA VINCENT P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ABBATECOLA VINCENT P sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $9.75 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Hudson Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that ABBATECOLA VINCENT P (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $9.79 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the HDSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, MANDRACCHIA STEPHEN P (Director) disposed off 55,785 shares at an average price of $9.70 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 407,756 shares of Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN).

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) that is trading -34.83% down over the past 12 months and W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) that is 28.02% higher over the same period. Watsco Inc. (WSO) is -1.62% down on the 1-year trading charts.