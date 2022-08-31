Why should you keep an eye on 2U Inc. (TWOU)?

2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) is -63.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.12 and a high of $37.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TWOU stock was last observed hovering at around $7.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.75% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 9.38% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.25, the stock is -13.77% and -24.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -45.31% off its SMA200. TWOU registered -80.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.75%.

The stock witnessed a -21.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.21%, and is -2.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.06% over the week and 6.06% over the month.

2U Inc. (TWOU) has around 3982 employees, a market worth around $606.83M and $970.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.93. Profit margin for the company is -32.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.83% and -80.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.30%).

2U Inc. (TWOU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 2U Inc. (TWOU) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

2U Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.00% this year.

2U Inc. (TWOU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.06M, and float is at 74.67M with Short Float at 9.55%.

2U Inc. (TWOU) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at 2U Inc. (TWOU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Peters Gregory K,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Peters Gregory K bought 49,663 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $10.07 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

2U Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that CHERNIS MARK (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $9.92 per share for $99200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the TWOU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Paucek Christopher J (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 26,040 shares at an average price of $9.64 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 603,670 shares of 2U Inc. (TWOU).

2U Inc. (TWOU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) that is trading -20.62% down over the past 12 months and News Corporation (NWSA) that is -23.56% lower over the same period. Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) is -21.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.