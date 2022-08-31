Why should you keep an eye on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)?

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is -19.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.60 and a high of $44.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMH stock was last observed hovering at around $35.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49%.

Currently trading at $35.13, the stock is -5.99% and -3.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing -1.38% at the moment leaves the stock -9.24% off its SMA200. AMH registered -16.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.37%.

The stock witnessed a -5.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.95%, and is -3.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) has around 1538 employees, a market worth around $12.50B and $1.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 60.78 and Fwd P/E is 62.07. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.76% and -20.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

American Homes 4 Rent is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.60% this year.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 348.48M, and float is at 302.50M with Short Float at 4.12%.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Woolley Kenneth M.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Woolley Kenneth M. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $36.69 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20128.0 shares.

American Homes 4 Rent disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that BENHAM DOUGLAS N (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $25.00 per share for $50000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16943.0 shares of the AMH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, BENHAM DOUGLAS N (Director) acquired 536 shares at an average price of $25.00 for $13400.0. The insider now directly holds 14,943 shares of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH).

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UDR Inc. (UDR) that is trading -16.09% down over the past 12 months and Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) that is -4.57% lower over the same period. Equity Residential (EQR) is -12.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.