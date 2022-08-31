Will GAN Limited (GAN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) is -71.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.81 and a high of $18.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GAN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $5.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.56% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 24.29% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.65, the stock is -23.13% and -20.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing -7.34% at the moment leaves the stock -52.64% off its SMA200. GAN registered -84.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.46%.

The stock witnessed a -23.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.36%, and is -10.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.28% over the week and 6.79% over the month.

GAN Limited (GAN) has around 682 employees, a market worth around $115.91M and $135.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -47.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -5.53% and -85.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.80%).

GAN Limited (GAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GAN Limited (GAN) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GAN Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/21/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.80% this year.

GAN Limited (GAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.30M, and float is at 36.37M with Short Float at 1.82%.

GAN Limited (GAN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Flores Karen,the company’sEVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Flores Karen bought 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $2.97 per share for a total of $19304.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6500.0 shares.

GAN Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that MCGILL SEAMUS M (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $3.32 per share for $16600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49866.0 shares of the GAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Karlsen Glenn Anders (CEO, Coolbet) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $10.90 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 66,451 shares of GAN Limited (GAN).