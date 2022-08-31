Will Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) is -25.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.90 and a high of $21.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PK stock was last observed hovering at around $14.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.68% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -0.64% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.09, the stock is -7.14% and -3.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.01 million and changing -0.07% at the moment leaves the stock -19.67% off its SMA200. PK registered -26.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.64%.

The stock witnessed a -10.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.98%, and is -3.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) has around 80 employees, a market worth around $3.31B and $2.05B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.52. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.22% and -34.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.10% this year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 228.00M, and float is at 222.20M with Short Float at 6.89%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ECKERT THOMAS D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ECKERT THOMAS D bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $15.12 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 96637.0 shares.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Garrett Geoffrey (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $15.34 per share for $76702.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36604.0 shares of the PK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Garrett Geoffrey (Director) disposed off 3,898 shares at an average price of $19.29 for $75173.0. The insider now directly holds 34,594 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK).

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is trading 9.23% up over the past 12 months and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) that is 3.45% higher over the same period. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) is 8.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.