Will Wayfair Inc. (W) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) is -71.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.31 and a high of $298.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The W stock was last observed hovering at around $54.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.02% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.46% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -33.28% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $53.31, the stock is -14.39% and -4.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing -1.88% at the moment leaves the stock -54.53% off its SMA200. W registered -81.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.77%.

The stock witnessed a -6.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.24%, and is -1.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.34% over the week and 10.41% over the month.

Wayfair Inc. (W) has around 16681 employees, a market worth around $6.09B and $12.65B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.09% and -82.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

Wayfair Inc. (W) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wayfair Inc. (W) is a “Hold”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wayfair Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -167.60% this year.

Wayfair Inc. (W) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.00M, and float is at 71.94M with Short Float at 28.70%.

Wayfair Inc. (W) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Wayfair Inc. (W) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schaferkordt Anke,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Schaferkordt Anke sold 137 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 02 at a price of $56.86 per share for a total of $7790.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2765.0 shares.

Wayfair Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that Netzer Thomas (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 2,170 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $56.45 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51125.0 shares of the W stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 18, Oblak Steve (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 1,283 shares at an average price of $53.98 for $69259.0. The insider now directly holds 158,769 shares of Wayfair Inc. (W).

Wayfair Inc. (W): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conn’s Inc. (CONN) that is trading -56.54% down over the past 12 months and Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) that is -21.38% lower over the same period. Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is -70.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.