A peek at Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI): Who has invested in It?

Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) is -15.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.19 and a high of $11.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RMNI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $8.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.23% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 28.0% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.04, the stock is -8.62% and -15.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -1.18% at the moment leaves the stock -13.01% off its SMA200. RMNI registered -47.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.26%.

The stock witnessed a -27.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.94%, and is -4.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.65% over the week and 5.73% over the month.

Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) has around 1660 employees, a market worth around $447.15M and $394.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.56 and Fwd P/E is 10.02. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.29% and -56.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1919.90%).

Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rimini Street Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 337.70% this year

Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.22M, and float is at 51.36M with Short Float at 3.13%.

Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lyskawa Nancy, the company’s EVP – Global Client Onboarding. SEC filings show that Lyskawa Nancy sold 5,238 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $5.83 per share for a total of $30517.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72589.0 shares.

Rimini Street Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Rowe David W. (EVP, Global Transformation) sold a total of 12,529 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $5.83 per share for $72994.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the RMNI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, Maddock Kevin (EVP,ChiefRecurringRev.Officer) disposed off 6,266 shares at an average price of $5.83 for $36506.0. The insider now directly holds 41,836 shares of Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI).

Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is -42.59% lower over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 20.77% up on the 1-year trading charts.