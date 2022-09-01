A peek at Xylem Inc. (XYL): Who has invested in It?

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) is -24.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.08 and a high of $138.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XYL stock was last observed hovering at around $91.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $95.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.24% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -13.87% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.10, the stock is -7.50% and 3.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock -4.07% off its SMA200. XYL registered -33.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.37%.

The stock witnessed a -4.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.78%, and is -5.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 1.96% over the month.

Xylem Inc. (XYL) has around 17300 employees, a market worth around $17.22B and $5.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.20 and Fwd P/E is 28.99. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.39% and -34.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Xylem Inc. (XYL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xylem Inc. (XYL) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xylem Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.70% this year

Xylem Inc. (XYL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 180.20M, and float is at 177.72M with Short Float at 2.06%.

Xylem Inc. (XYL) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Xylem Inc. (XYL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harker Victoria D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Harker Victoria D sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $100.26 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21099.0 shares.

Xylem Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Beliveau-Dunn Jeanne (Director) sold a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $96.65 per share for $57990.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7553.0 shares of the XYL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 27, Yarkadas Hayati (Senior Vice President) disposed off 5,898 shares at an average price of $80.06 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 9,556 shares of Xylem Inc. (XYL).

Xylem Inc. (XYL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dover Corporation (DOV) that is trading -28.33% down over the past 12 months and Xylem Inc. (XYL) that is -33.17% lower over the same period. IDEX Corporation (IEX) is -10.17% down on the 1-year trading charts.