Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) makes -0.38% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) is -31.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $130.00 and a high of $224.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARE stock was last observed hovering at around $153.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $197.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.16% off the consensus price target high of $233.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -9.57% lower than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $153.40, the stock is -5.76% and -0.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -15.62% off its SMA200. ARE registered -25.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.11%.

The stock witnessed a -3.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.35%, and is -3.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 1.72% over the month.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) has around 559 employees, a market worth around $25.66B and $2.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 82.08 and Fwd P/E is 47.94. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.00% and -31.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/24/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.50% this year

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Top Institutional Holders

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CIRUZZI VINCENT, the company’s Chief Development Officer. SEC filings show that CIRUZZI VINCENT sold 2,016 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $167.83 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51929.0 shares.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that Freire Maria C (Director) sold a total of 289 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $164.59 per share for $47567.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2711.0 shares of the ARE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 28, Freire Maria C (Director) disposed off 2,311 shares at an average price of $163.04 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 3,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE).

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) that is trading 12.07% up over the past 12 months and Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) that is -29.70% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -27.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.