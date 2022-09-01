CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) is 2.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.56 and a high of $15.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COMM stock was last observed hovering at around $10.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $11.30, the stock is 9.79% and 35.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.32 million and changing 5.61% at the moment leaves the stock 31.05% off its SMA200. COMM registered -28.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.09%.

The stock witnessed a 19.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.32%, and is 9.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.16% over the week and 4.53% over the month.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $2.46B and $8.86B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.01. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.24% and -29.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.20% this year

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 207.60M, and float is at 203.00M with Short Float at 5.03%.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Treadway Charles L., the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Treadway Charles L. bought 48,076 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $10.41 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.26 million shares.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Watts Claudius E. IV (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $10.07 per share for $50344.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the COMM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, Watts Claudius E. IV (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $9.45 for $94548.0. The insider now directly holds 554,030 shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM).

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -24.23% down over the past 12 months.