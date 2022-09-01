Corteva Inc. (CTVA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is 29.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.72 and a high of $64.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTVA stock was last observed hovering at around $61.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.99% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -9.89% lower than the price target low of $55.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.43, the stock is 1.29% and 8.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.71 million and changing -0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 14.10% off its SMA200. CTVA registered 39.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.75%.

The stock witnessed a 10.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.44%, and is -0.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 1.81% over the month.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $44.80B and $16.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.45 and Fwd P/E is 20.12. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.86% and -4.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corteva Inc. (CTVA) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corteva Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 149.40% this year

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 723.00M, and float is at 717.43M with Short Float at 0.78%.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Corteva Inc. (CTVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Engel Klaus A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Engel Klaus A sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $52.76 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28742.0 shares.

Corteva Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Cassidy Meghan () sold a total of 87,022 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $51.53 per share for $4.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55518.0 shares of the CTVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, Magro Charles V. (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $51.14 for $2.56 million. The insider now directly holds 50,000 shares of Corteva Inc. (CTVA).

Corteva Inc. (CTVA): Who are the competitors?

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) is 51.21% up on the 1-year trading charts.