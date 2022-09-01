First Republic Bank (FRC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) is -26.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $133.37 and a high of $222.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRC stock was last observed hovering at around $153.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.27%.

Currently trading at $151.83, the stock is -6.56% and -2.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing -0.83% at the moment leaves the stock -10.49% off its SMA200. FRC registered -23.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.59%.

The stock witnessed a -4.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.17%, and is -4.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 1.74% over the month.

First Republic Bank (FRC) has around 6452 employees, a market worth around $28.93B and $4.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.79 and Fwd P/E is 15.83. Profit margin for the company is 28.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.84% and -31.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.40%).

First Republic Bank (FRC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 31.90% this year

First Republic Bank (FRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 180.00M, and float is at 178.69M with Short Float at 0.94%.

First Republic Bank (FRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) that is trading -1.80% down over the past 12 months.