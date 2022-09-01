Here are the top Institutional holders of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) shares

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) is -18.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.41 and a high of $167.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLT stock was last observed hovering at around $126.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53%.

Currently trading at $127.36, the stock is -4.55% and 2.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.31 million and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -8.77% off its SMA200. HLT registered 2.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.71%.

The stock witnessed a -1.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.99%, and is -4.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 1.97% over the month.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) has around 142000 employees, a market worth around $36.26B and $7.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.97 and Fwd P/E is 22.66. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.48% and -24.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Analyst Forecasts

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 156.50% this year

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 278.00M, and float is at 269.47M with Short Float at 1.98%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHUYLER MATTHEW W, the company’s. SEC filings show that SCHUYLER MATTHEW W sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 18 at a price of $120.00 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that SCHUYLER MATTHEW W () sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $121.31 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the HLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, STEENLAND DOUGLAS M (Director) acquired 1,967 shares at an average price of $127.69 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 24,053 shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT).

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) that is trading -27.01% down over the past 12 months and Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is 13.76% higher over the same period. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) is -13.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.