Here are the top Institutional holders of Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) shares

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) is -5.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $91.51 and a high of $122.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVO stock was last observed hovering at around $106.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $123.04 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.5% off the consensus price target high of $144.36 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -43.2% lower than the price target low of $74.09 for the same period.

Currently trading at $106.10, the stock is 0.10% and -3.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.62 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -1.87% off its SMA200. NVO registered 6.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.37%.

The stock witnessed a -7.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.83%, and is -3.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) has around 50816 employees, a market worth around $187.31B and $21.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.89 and Fwd P/E is 3.71. Profit margin for the company is 32.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.94% and -13.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (48.60%).

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Novo Nordisk A/S is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.20% this year

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.27B, and float is at 1.08B with Short Float at 0.21%.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 16.62% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -20.34% lower over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 0.82% up on the 1-year trading charts.