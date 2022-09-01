Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT)

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) is -49.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.28 and a high of $15.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CYXT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.3% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 51.23% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $6.34, the stock is -34.27% and -43.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock -46.01% off its SMA200. CYXT registered -28.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -45.39%.

The stock witnessed a -47.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.91%, and is -17.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.47% over the week and 8.07% over the month.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) has around 745 employees, a market worth around $1.25B and $722.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.88% and -58.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.70%).

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -161.80% this year

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 178.57M, and float is at 131.97M with Short Float at 4.69%.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Miranda Edmundo, the company’s Principal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Miranda Edmundo sold 1,548 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $11.77 per share for a total of $18220.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5944.0 shares.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Semah Victor (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 8,292 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $11.77 per share for $97597.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29202.0 shares of the CYXT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Sagasta Carlos Ignacio (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 19,304 shares at an average price of $11.77 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 54,258 shares of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT).