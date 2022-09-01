Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) is -41.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.52 and a high of $63.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XRAY stock was last observed hovering at around $32.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.75% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 13.76% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.77, the stock is -8.16% and -8.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing -0.52% at the moment leaves the stock -27.87% off its SMA200. XRAY registered -46.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.56%.

The stock witnessed a -7.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.06%, and is -4.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $7.30B and $4.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.49 and Fwd P/E is 12.35. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.77% and -48.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 604.90% this year

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 217.80M, and float is at 214.56M with Short Float at 3.13%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRANDT ERIC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BRANDT ERIC sold 6,900 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $39.71 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35155.0 shares.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Casey Donald M Jr. (President & CEO) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $49.78 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52500.0 shares of the XRAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 19, Yankie Lisa (Sr VP & Chief HR Officer) disposed off 1,903 shares at an average price of $52.63 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 21,825 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY).

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) that is trading -65.63% down over the past 12 months. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is -27.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.