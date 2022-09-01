Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD)

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) is -5.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.69 and a high of $26.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STWD stock was last observed hovering at around $22.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.57% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 8.28% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.93, the stock is -3.25% and 1.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing 0.22% at the moment leaves the stock -3.14% off its SMA200. STWD registered -11.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.02%.

The stock witnessed a -1.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.61%, and is -2.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 1.45% over the month.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) has around 277 employees, a market worth around $7.20B and $1.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.44 and Fwd P/E is 10.14. Profit margin for the company is 42.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.46% and -13.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.90% this year

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 305.04M, and float is at 293.59M with Short Float at 1.75%.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sossen Andrew Jay, the company’s COO and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Sossen Andrew Jay sold 33,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $24.25 per share for a total of $0.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that STERNLICHT BARRY S (CEO, Chairman of Board) bought a total of 217,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $22.66 per share for $4.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.57 million shares of the STWD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 20, DiModica Jeffrey F. (President) acquired 6,500 shares at an average price of $22.86 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 1,003,998 shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD).

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) that is trading -25.78% down over the past 12 months and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is -26.73% lower over the same period. Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) is -13.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.