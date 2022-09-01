Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA)

XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) is -48.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $2.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XSPA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 48.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.04, the stock is 13.45% and 24.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing 1.96% at the moment leaves the stock -10.62% off its SMA200. XSPA registered -44.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.80%.

The stock witnessed a 25.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.44%, and is 14.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.07% over the week and 9.56% over the month.

XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) has around 363 employees, a market worth around $97.10M and $93.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.08% and -52.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XpresSpa Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.60% this year

XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 95.35M, and float is at 91.87M with Short Float at 2.66%.

XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ernst Ezra, the company’s. SEC filings show that Ernst Ezra bought 12,602 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $0.79 per share for a total of $10000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22602.0 shares.

XpresSpa Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that WEINSTEIN ROBERT (Director) sold a total of 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $1.06 per share for $47700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the XSPA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 18, Milford Scott R (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 5,020 shares at an average price of $1.06 for $5322.0. The insider now directly holds 12,405 shares of XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA).