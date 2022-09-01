Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) makes 0.34% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) is -36.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.33 and a high of $194.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LBRDK stock was last observed hovering at around $101.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34%.

Currently trading at $101.70, the stock is -9.76% and -11.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -24.18% off its SMA200. LBRDK registered -46.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.46%.

The stock witnessed a -7.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.93%, and is -5.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 46.87 and Fwd P/E is 11.57. Distance from 52-week low is 0.37% and -47.59% from its 52-week high.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 71.20% this year

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Top Institutional Holders

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MALONE JOHN C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MALONE JOHN C sold 10 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $25.87 per share for a total of $259.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Liberty Broadband Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that WARGO J DAVID (Director) bought a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $110.76 per share for $11076.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1001.0 shares of the LBRDK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, WARGO J DAVID (Director) acquired 300 shares at an average price of $110.76 for $33228.0. The insider now directly holds 32,214 shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK).

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading -24.96% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -25.21% lower over the same period. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is -26.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.