NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) is 31.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $6.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NMTC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $2.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.54% off the consensus price target high of $3.25 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -27.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.55, the stock is 39.95% and 90.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 18.06% at the moment leaves the stock 59.52% off its SMA200. NMTC registered -28.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 33.51%.

The stock witnessed a 112.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.66%, and is 49.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.12% over the week and 12.72% over the month.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $39.60M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 399.90% and -62.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-154.80%).

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.10% this year

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.19M, and float is at 13.46M with Short Float at 0.41%.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McClurg Ronald W., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that McClurg Ronald W. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $1.02 per share for a total of $10219.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 67000.0 shares.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that McClurg Ronald W. (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $1.06 per share for $14781.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57000.0 shares of the NMTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, McClurg Ronald W. (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 10,500 shares at an average price of $0.98 for $10291.0. The insider now directly holds 43,000 shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC).