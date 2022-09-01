New Big Money Means Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Enfusion Inc. (NYSE: ENFN) is -40.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.80 and a high of $23.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENFN stock was last observed hovering at around $11.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.12% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 4.69% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.39, the stock is -6.49% and 4.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing 8.40% at the moment leaves the stock -11.86% off its SMA200. ENFN registered a loss of -23.14% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 2.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.45%, and is 6.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.34% over the week and 6.28% over the month.

Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) has around 892 employees, a market worth around $1.48B and $131.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 65.56. Distance from 52-week low is 58.85% and -46.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-499.90%).

Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enfusion Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.00% this year

Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.07M, and float is at 17.95M with Short Float at 10.00%.

Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Luo Roy, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Luo Roy bought 1,261,594 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 25 at a price of $17.00 per share for a total of $21.45 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.72 million shares.

Enfusion Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 25 that ICONIQ Strategic Partners V, L (10% Owner) bought a total of 722,707 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 25 and was made at $17.00 per share for $12.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.72 million shares of the ENFN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 25, ICONIQ Strategic Partners V, L (10% Owner) acquired 538,887 shares at an average price of $17.00 for $9.16 million. The insider now directly holds 538,887 shares of Enfusion Inc. (ENFN).

Enfusion Inc. (ENFN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -13.39% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -25.21% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -24.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.