New Big Money Means Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is -35.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.01 and a high of $178.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRMN stock was last observed hovering at around $89.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.01% off its average median price target of $103.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.26% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 7.82% higher than the price target low of $96.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $88.49, the stock is -8.14% and -10.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -1.13% at the moment leaves the stock -22.41% off its SMA200. GRMN registered -49.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.32%.

The stock witnessed a -8.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.51%, and is -5.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) has around 18700 employees, a market worth around $17.75B and $5.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.86 and Fwd P/E is 16.03. Profit margin for the company is 20.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.58% and -50.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.90%).

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Garmin Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.40% this year

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 193.07M, and float is at 154.42M with Short Float at 1.43%.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PEMBLE CLIFTON A, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that PEMBLE CLIFTON A sold 16,089 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $97.81 per share for a total of $1.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 3.55% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -24.96% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -25.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.