New Big Money Means Genpact Limited (G) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) is -11.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.68 and a high of $54.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The G stock was last observed hovering at around $46.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.23% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -4.4% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.98, the stock is -1.50% and 2.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 1.49% at the moment leaves the stock 2.36% off its SMA200. G registered -9.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.39%.

The stock witnessed a -1.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.92%, and is -0.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 1.52% over the month.

Genpact Limited (G) has around 109600 employees, a market worth around $8.82B and $4.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.14 and Fwd P/E is 15.32. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.68% and -13.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Genpact Limited (G) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genpact Limited (G) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genpact Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.60% this year

Genpact Limited (G) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 184.42M, and float is at 169.25M with Short Float at 1.04%.

Genpact Limited (G) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Genpact Limited (G) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kalra Balkrishan, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Kalra Balkrishan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $47.35 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Genpact Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that White Heather (SVP & Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $48.36 per share for $0.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30587.0 shares of the G stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Stein Kathryn Vanpelt (Senior Vice President) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $48.04 for $0.72 million. The insider now directly holds 83,223 shares of Genpact Limited (G).

Genpact Limited (G): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -14.29% down over the past 12 months and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is -4.18% lower over the same period.