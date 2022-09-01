New Big Money Means Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is -20.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $127.93 and a high of $209.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KEYS stock was last observed hovering at around $164.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $191.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.16% off the consensus price target high of $225.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 3.59% higher than the price target low of $170.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $163.89, the stock is -3.05% and 5.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing -0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 0.76% off its SMA200. KEYS registered -8.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.82%.

The stock witnessed a 0.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.17%, and is -4.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 1.94% over the month.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) has around 14500 employees, a market worth around $30.36B and $5.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.18 and Fwd P/E is 20.37. Profit margin for the company is 18.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.11% and -21.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Keysight Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/21/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.10% this year

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 181.00M, and float is at 178.35M with Short Float at 1.50%.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stephens Kevin A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Stephens Kevin A bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 30 at a price of $136.91 per share for a total of $68455.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3626.0 shares.

Keysight Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Stephens Kevin A (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $145.40 per share for $72700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3126.0 shares of the KEYS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, HAMADA RICHARD P (Director) disposed off 1,626 shares at an average price of $150.00 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 42,160 shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS).

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -22.52% down over the past 12 months and Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) that is -26.91% lower over the same period. Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) is -27.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.