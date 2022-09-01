New Big Money Means Kubient Inc. (KBNT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) is -57.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $3.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KBNT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.8% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 48.8% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.28, the stock is 13.97% and 27.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 14.29% at the moment leaves the stock -25.14% off its SMA200. KBNT registered -63.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.68%.

The stock witnessed a 26.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.52%, and is 1.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.38% over the week and 11.02% over the month.

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $21.13M and $3.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 109.12% and -66.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.20%).

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kubient Inc. (KBNT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kubient Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.70% this year

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.32M, and float is at 11.72M with Short Float at 0.22%.

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Kubient Inc. (KBNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Zemel Leon, the company’s Chief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Zemel Leon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $2.77 per share for a total of $5533.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7053.0 shares.

Kubient Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Zemel Leon (Chief Product Officer) bought a total of 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $3.05 per share for $3660.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5053.0 shares of the KBNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Zemel Leon (Chief Product Officer) acquired 3,853 shares at an average price of $3.06 for $11790.0. The insider now directly holds 3,853 shares of Kubient Inc. (KBNT).