New Big Money Means Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) is 0.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $421.55 and a high of $640.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PANW stock was last observed hovering at around $559.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.87%.

Currently trading at $556.81, the stock is 5.11% and 8.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 4.88% off its SMA200. PANW registered 20.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.34%.

The stock witnessed a 9.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.98%, and is -1.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has around 11870 employees, a market worth around $56.95B and $5.50B in sales. Fwd P/E is 48.89. Profit margin for the company is -8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.09% and -13.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.80%).

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.80% this year

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 98.90M, and float is at 97.85M with Short Float at 7.28%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Insider Activity

A total of 129 insider transactions have happened at Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 129 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Arora Nikesh, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Arora Nikesh sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 29 at a price of $554.56 per share for a total of $6.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.46 million shares.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that Golechha Dipak (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $575.00 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28676.0 shares of the PANW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, Bawa Aparna (Director) disposed off 237 shares at an average price of $567.09 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 1,662 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW).

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) that is trading -4.29% down over the past 12 months and HP Inc. (HPQ) that is -3.46% lower over the same period. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -40.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.