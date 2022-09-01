New Big Money Means Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is -18.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $497.83 and a high of $672.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TMO stock was last observed hovering at around $554.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.97% off its average median price target of $676.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.73% off the consensus price target high of $715.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -3.87% lower than the price target low of $525.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $545.32, the stock is -6.70% and -3.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock -5.61% off its SMA200. TMO registered -1.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.00%.

The stock witnessed a -6.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.96%, and is -4.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 1.67% over the month.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) has around 130000 employees, a market worth around $221.90B and $42.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.01 and Fwd P/E is 22.26. Profit margin for the company is 17.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.54% and -18.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.80% this year

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 392.00M, and float is at 390.31M with Short Float at 0.72%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Insider Activity

A total of 113 insider transactions have happened at Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 88 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Williamson Stephen, the company’s Sr. VP and CFO. SEC filings show that Williamson Stephen sold 12,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $603.48 per share for a total of $7.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43944.0 shares.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Williamson Stephen (Sr. VP and CFO) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $601.32 per share for $9.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43944.0 shares of the TMO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 08, Boxer Michael A (SVP and General Counsel) disposed off 7,283 shares at an average price of $590.80 for $4.3 million. The insider now directly holds 12,398 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO).

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -16.74% down over the past 12 months.